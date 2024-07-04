GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BT Road to Vanjangi to be completed in six months

Published - July 04, 2024 08:15 am IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu, V. Abhishek said that the BT Road from Vanjangi to Kallala Bayalu will be completed within six months, to enhance Vanjangi Hills, the most sought-after tourist spot at Paderu in ASR district. He said that a budget of ₹2.50 crore was already sanctioned for development of the road.

Visiting the tourist spot along with several officials here on Wednesday, Mr. Abhishek said that a railing would be arranged at the viewpoint. He added that drinking water facility and container-toilets will be arranged at the hotspot for the convenience of visitors.

Executive Engineer, Tribal Welfare, D.V.R.M. Raju, MPDO Sai Naveen and others were present.

