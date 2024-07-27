GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BSNL signs MoU with BVC Group of Institutions to provide skill training to students and establish incubation centres

Published - July 27, 2024 09:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Bonna Venkata Chalamayya (BVC) Group of Institutions - BVCITS, Amalapuram, BVC EC Odaluru and BVCR Rajahmundry, signed an MoU with BSNL at the BSNL office at here on Saturday (July 27).

The MoU entails imparting skill development for UG and PG students from ECE/Computer Science and its allied specialisations, and to establish a ‘research and incubation centres’ at the institutions to enhance innovation skills to enable them becoming entrepreneurs, according to a statement issued by BSNL.

On behalf of BSNL, Principal General Manager(PGM) P. Paul William, PGM (Operations) G. Adam, and DGM M. Satya Prasad, and from BVC Group of Institutions T.V. Janardhana Rao, Principal, and A.V.V.S.L.N. Thrimurthulu, Director, Placements and Corporate Relations, signed the MoU copies and exchanged them.

Mr. Paul William explained about the development of technology and education in India with initiation of the government. He said these MoUs would help the students to enhance their expertise in the existing and upcoming technologies in the telecom sector.

Mr. Satya Prasad, DGM (EB), gave a presentation on the training facilities offered by BSNL at Visakhapatnam and the importance of the establishment of a Research and Incubation centre at the institutions for providing hands-on experience to students in the emerging technologies like 4G, 5G and 6G along with IOT, ML and AR and VR. He said that nine universities/autonomous engineering colleges have made MoUs for the same with BSNL, Training Point in Visakhapatnam. Incubations centres have been established at four locations and the remaining would be set up in the next two months.

