BSNL-SDV partnership a role model, says official

The partnership entered into between BSNL and SDV, a local cable TV channel, to provide triple play services will be a role model for similar partnerships in other parts of the country, Director CFA, BSNL Board, New Delhi, Vivek Banzal, has said.

The Director CFA along with Chief General Manager, Telecom, Telangana Circle, V.V.S. Raghava Kumar, SDV Chairman Isukapalli Ramakrishna Raju, Principal General Manager, Visakhapatnam Telecom District Paul Williams, and other officials reviewed the progress of the partnership and inspected the facilities at SDV Office at Birla Junction here on Saturday.

Interacting with media persons on the occasion, Mr. Banzal said that the triple play services, launched recently in the city with the objective of providing voice, data and TV, was the first of its kind initiative for BSNL in the country. BSNL customers, who opt for triple play, would now get cable TV channels, offered through SDV, along with hi-speed data and voice from BSNL. SDV has over six lakh connections in Visakhapatnam and neighbouring districts and they could soon get all three services on a single cable connection.

Mr. Ramakrishna Raju appealed to customers to give suggestions, if they encounter any problems with bandwidth or cable TV as there could be teething problems in the early stages. The monthly tariff for 150 GB data, telephone with unlimited free calls to any network and cable TV, was ₹680 plus tax. He said the equipment was ready but it could take a couple of months for full-fledged roll out of triple play.

Replying to queries, Mr. Banzal explained that BSNL customers were already paying around the same amount of money for broadband and telephone. But, now they would get cable TV at no extra cost.