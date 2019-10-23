Visakhapatnam

BSNL offers triple play services in Vizag

BSNL Principal General Manager Paul Williams announcing the launch of the triple play service along with DGM Chandrasekhar and SDV chairman Isukapalli Ramakrishna Raju in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

BSNL Principal General Manager Paul Williams announcing the launch of the triple play service along with DGM Chandrasekhar and SDV chairman Isukapalli Ramakrishna Raju in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

Single line to provide phone, internet and cable TV connections

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering ‘triple play’ services in Visakhapatnam in collaboration with SDV, a city-based private cable service provider.

This is the first instance of BSNL offering triple play services in the country.

The service will formally be launched by Vivek Banzal, Director (CFQA), BSNL Corporate Office, New Delhi, in the presence of V.V. Raghava Kumar, Chief General Manager of BSNL A.P. Circle, at Gurajada Kalakshetram in the city on Wednesday.

“A single line would be used to provide telephone, internet and cable TV connection as part of the MoU signed between BSNL and SDV,” said Paul Williams, Principal General Manager, BSNL, Visakhapatnam Telecom District, at a press conference accompanied by SDV Chairman Isukapalli Ramakrishna Raju, on Tuesday.

Mr. Williams said that BSNL was targeting 50,000 new customers in the first six months after the launch of triple play service. He added that 4G services were planned to be rolled out in the city by December-end.

