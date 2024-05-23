BSNL network failure for over a week leaves Anakapalli villagers annoyed

Thousands of smartphone users from half a dozen villages surrounding a BSNL tower at Ramachandrapuram near Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district have been complaining about the malfunctioning of the mobile network in their villages for more than a week.

The service has been unavailable since May 13, the villagers rued, adding that despite repeated complaints with the BSNL, Narsipatnam office, they had not received any response so far.

With no BSNL network, the residents of Ramachandrapuram, Gudepulova, Allumiyyapalem, Mulaggalova, Panduru and Banda in Kotavuratla mandal are facing inconvenineces.

While some elders are happy about the defunct mobile phones, the youth are angry as they cannot access social media platforms. “Neither can we browse Facebook nor chat on WhatsApp. Moreover, we are unable to do any banking transactions due to the network issues,” said a group of youth.

Ramachandrapuram Village Revenue Officer Uggina Eswara Rao said the BSNL network connectivity to the village had been disrupted for more than a week. “A majority of the residents in our village and the surrounding ones rely on BSNL mobile network. We use BSNL numbers as our primary contact and use them for bank accounts, digital wallets, UPI payments and other transactions in which phone numbers are mandatory. The network failure has made it difficult for us,” he said.

These villages have private mobile network facilities. However, the residents rely more on the BSNL. “We have private network providers. But we use those SIM cards as secondary numbers. Most of us use the BSNL numbers for internet and making phone calls,” said Ch. Chinna, another resident of Ramachandrapuram.

The BSNL authorities attibuted the issue to a technical snag.

“We have received many complaints related to the BSNL tower at Ramachandrapum. There is a technical problem. We are attending to the issue. It will be fixed soon,” BSNL Assistant General Manager (O&M) S. Rambabu told The Hindu.