BSNL launches 4G services in Visakhaptnam

The BSNL launched 4G services for the first time in the city in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) cluster, covering the RINL administrative area, plant area and residential quarters, at a function organised at Ukkunagaram on August 29 (Thursday).

Speaking on this occasion, Principal GM Visakhapatnam Telecom District Paul Wiliam said the Centre had allotted indigenous 4G /upgraded to 5G mobile stack under Atmanirbhar Bharat, which will be funded by the government under the spectrum.

The equipment stack was manufactured under the consortium which was indigenously developed technology by Tata Consultancy Services(TCS), the state-run Telecom research organisation C-DoT, and TEJAS.

In Visakhapatnam district, 407 BTSS of 2G&3G technologies are working. All these 407 sites will be upgraded from 3G to 4G. Additionally, 73 new 4G BTS sites would be installed exclusively in urban areas.

Principal GM (Operations) G. Adam said a promotional offer was introduced for the existing customers to upgrade all 2G/ 3G SIMs free of cost at BSNL customer service centres, through franchisee or retail outlets. The existing customers can check their current SIM status by tyipng “sim” and send it to 54040 as an SMS. As of date, nearly 30155 customers still have 2G/3G SIMS and they have been urged to upgrade their SIM to 4G/ 5G.

After replacing all the 3G BTSS with 4G BTSS the existing 3G equipment would be switched off. After launching 4G services, RINL CMD Atul Bhatt said the BSNL and the RINL would work together in rolling out the new services.

Director (Personnel) of RINL Suresh Chandra Pandey commended the BSNL for improving the quality of its services. BSNL DGM M. Satya Prasad moderated the inaugural function.

BSNL officials DGM B. Srinvasa Rao, K. Jagadeeswara Rao, R.S. Patnaik and NVS Sree Devi and officers from different wings of RINL attended the inauguration function.