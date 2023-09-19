BSNL executives urge Union Minister Devusinh Chauhan to solve their long-pending issues

September 19, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A delegation of Sanchar Nigam Executives Association (SNEA) led by M. Satya Prasad, Joint Secretary (South), SNEA, and G. Sateesh, and Srinivasa Rao, SNEA leaders from Visakhapatnam, met Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan during his recent visit to the city, and thanked him for extending three revival packages to BSNL.

They also thanked him for allotting the project of installation of 4G mobile stack to BSNL under Atmanirbhar Bharath which will be funded through the Universal Service Obligation Fund on a pan India basis to installation.

Mr. Satya Prasad said in a statement that BSNL would soon provide 4G mobile services in 24,680 uncovered villages in India. The delegation also updated the Union Minister of State for Communications about the recent third executive membership verification results, in which SNEA has emerged as a majority association with 52% votes and sought the support of the Union government to resolve the long-pending issues of employees. They include implementation of third pay revision committee, implementation of BSNL board approved promotion policy, implementation of standard payscales for the executives in BSNL, which has been pending from its formation and resolving payscale anomalies of the executives recruited after 2007 in BSNL.

Mr. Devusinh Chauhan had responded positively and assured to look into the issues raised by the delegation, Mr. Satya Prasad added.