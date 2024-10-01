ADVERTISEMENT

BSNL employees, stakeholders take out rally as part of Silver Jubilee Foundation Day

Published - October 01, 2024 11:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 25th Foundation Day celebrations of BSNL were conducted at BSNL Bhavan, Dabagardens, here on Tuesday (October 1).

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing competions were conducted for children and prizes were distributed to the winners. A medical camp was conducted at GMTD office by Andhra Medicals, Rainbow Children Hospitals and Vasan Care Hospitals. Health check-up was conducted for employees.

Later in the evening, a rally was taken out by BSNL staff, franchisees and other stakeholders from BSNL Bhavan to Ambedkar Circle. The participants returned through the Jail Road, Judge Court Road, Jagadamba Centre, Saraswati Park junction and back to BSNL Bhavan.

Principal General Manager Telecom District Paul William spoke about high speed Fiber internet and 4G services. He also informed about the BSNL Chatbot (18004444) importance in FTTH queries and. All the 2G and 3G customers were requested to upgrade their SIM into 4G SIM, free of cost, for availing of better services. PGM (Operations) G Adam, DGMs B. Srinivasa Rao and M. Satya Prasad, K. Jagadeeswara Rao, R. Sreekanth Patnaik and B.V.V. Nagesh participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US