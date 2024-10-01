GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BSNL employees, stakeholders take out rally as part of Silver Jubilee Foundation Day

Published - October 01, 2024 11:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 25th Foundation Day celebrations of BSNL were conducted at BSNL Bhavan, Dabagardens, here on Tuesday (October 1).

Drawing competions were conducted for children and prizes were distributed to the winners. A medical camp was conducted at GMTD office by Andhra Medicals, Rainbow Children Hospitals and Vasan Care Hospitals. Health check-up was conducted for employees.

Later in the evening, a rally was taken out by BSNL staff, franchisees and other stakeholders from BSNL Bhavan to Ambedkar Circle. The participants returned through the Jail Road, Judge Court Road, Jagadamba Centre, Saraswati Park junction and back to BSNL Bhavan.

Principal General Manager Telecom District Paul William spoke about high speed Fiber internet and 4G services. He also informed about the BSNL Chatbot (18004444) importance in FTTH queries and. All the 2G and 3G customers were requested to upgrade their SIM into 4G SIM, free of cost, for availing of better services. PGM (Operations) G Adam, DGMs B. Srinivasa Rao and M. Satya Prasad, K. Jagadeeswara Rao, R. Sreekanth Patnaik and B.V.V. Nagesh participated.

