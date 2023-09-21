ADVERTISEMENT

BSNL customers need to complete digital KYC process by September 30

September 21, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

3G SIM card users can upgrade their SIM to 4G free of cost until September 30, says official

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has urged its cellphone network users who have activated their SIM cards through paper applications to complete the digital KYC process by approaching the nearest BSNL customer service centres or franchisees, retailers, agents by submitting Aadhaar cards by September 30.

The digitalisation process is necessary as the Central government has introduced new norms on 100% digitisation. The digitalisation increases the security of customers.

Principal General Manager, BSNL Telecom District, P. Paul William, said in a statement that the BSNL was in the process of introducing 4G Technology pan-India shortly. Many customers in Visakhapatnam district are still using their mobile services with 3G SIM only and they may face some interruptions in service after the introduction of 4G technology.

To enjoy seamless services of 4G technology, the 3G SIM users need to upgrade their SIM cards. However, 2G and 3G services will continue even after the upgrade to 4G SIM cards, and the users will be smoothly migrated to 4G services.

The BSNL has introduced an offer for ‘free SIM upgradation’ and it will be available until September 30. Customers can get SIM cards free of cost at the BSNL customer service centres, franchisees, retailers and agents. Customers can easily know the type of the SIM they are using by sending an SMS ‘SIM’ to 944129999.

