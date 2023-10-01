BSNL celebrates 23rd Formation Day

October 01, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) celebrated its 23rd Formation Day at BSNL Bhavan at Dabagardens here on Sunday.

Telecom District General Manager P. Paul William distributed prizes to the winners of the painting competition for school held on the concept “Smart learning using BSNL Bharat fiber” held on Sept 23.

The top three winners: P. Bharat Harsha (Class 5, Kendriya Vidyalayat, Waltair), K. Kowshika (Class 5, GVMC Primary School, Kancharapalem) and K. Hasini (4th class, Dr. BR Ambedkar Memorial School) bagged BSNL FTTH Broadband complementary service for one year, six months and three months respectively..