HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BSNL celebrates 23rd Formation Day

Prizes distributed to winners of painting competition

October 01, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) celebrated its 23rd Formation Day at BSNL Bhavan at Dabagardens here on Sunday.

Telecom District General Manager P. Paul William distributed prizes to the winners of the painting competition for school held on the concept “Smart learning using BSNL Bharat fiber” held on Sept 23.

The top three winners: P. Bharat Harsha (Class 5, Kendriya Vidyalayat, Waltair), K. Kowshika (Class 5, GVMC Primary School, Kancharapalem) and K. Hasini (4th class, Dr. BR Ambedkar Memorial School) bagged BSNL FTTH Broadband complementary service for one year, six months and three months respectively..

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.