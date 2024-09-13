BSNL announces free Wi-Fi roaming service for FTTH customers in Visakhapatnam

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Friday announced the launch of its new Wi-Fi roaming service (Sarvatra_BSNLWiFi service) to all Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) customers in Visakhapatnam. This innovative service aims at enhancing connectivity and providing seamless internet access, while roaming across India to BSNL FTTH customers.

Additionally, BSNL FTTH customers can enjoy high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity at selected Wi-Fi hotspot locations also. This initiative underscores the BSNL’s commitment to improve digital infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted connectivity for FTTH users at home or on the go, according to an official statement.

To access this free WiFi roaming service, BSNL FTTH customers should complete a quick registration process by using URL https://portal.bsnl.in/ftth/wifiroaming.

Seamless connectivity

Registered Sarvatra_BSNLWiFi users can avail of high speed internet service when roaming into another Sarvatra_BSNLWiFi hotspot without any need for re-authentication.

A total of four devices per FTTH account can avail of the service and the usage of the roaming customer will be counted against his FTTH account only.

Principal General Manager, Telecom District, BSNL, Visakhapatnam, Paul Willam, said that the launch was in line with the BSNL’s vision of contributing to the digital empowerment and a significant step towards enhancing digital connectivity.

BSNL has invited all FTTH customers in Visakhapatnam to take advantage of this free Wi-Fi roaming scheme and experience the convenience and reliability of the new service.

For more information, please visit the official BSNL website “www.ap.bsnl.co.in”