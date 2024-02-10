BSNL and SITAM sign MoU to train students in advanced technologies

February 10, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between BSNL and Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM) for training students on LTE, 4G and 5G technologies.

The agreement was signed by SITAM principal, D.V. Rama Murthy, and BSNL Visakhapatnam DGM, Malla Satya Prasad. College director, Majji Sashi Bhushana Rao, said that through this agreement, students of ECE, CSE, artificial intelligence (AI) and EEE will get a facility to work on AI, Machine Learning and IoT technologies.

SITAM principal Rama Murthy said that students could be trained on LTE, 4G and 5G technologies through the BSNL training point. Later, Mr. Satya Prasad gave a lecture on the developing telecom technologies in the department of electronics and telecommunication engineering.

He gave an overview on the developments in the telecom sector from basic telephone system to mobile phones (wireless), GSM, GPS, broadcasting, Wi-Fi, satellite systems, standards, edge, 5G technology and IoT communications. He also mentioned that working in the core industry will make one satisfied and added that there will be further development, changes and job opportunities in the coming days.

SITAM ECE head of department, T.D.V.A. Naidu, faculty and students participated.

