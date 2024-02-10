GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BSNL and SITAM sign MoU to train students in advanced technologies

February 10, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau,Madhu Gopal B 5994
SITAM principal DV Rama Murthy and BSNL DGM Malla Satya Prasad exchanging the MoU for training students in advanced technologies at Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

SITAM principal DV Rama Murthy and BSNL DGM Malla Satya Prasad exchanging the MoU for training students in advanced technologies at Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between BSNL and Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM) for training students on LTE, 4G and 5G technologies.

The agreement was signed by SITAM principal, D.V. Rama Murthy, and BSNL Visakhapatnam DGM, Malla Satya Prasad. College director, Majji Sashi Bhushana Rao, said that through this agreement, students of ECE, CSE, artificial intelligence (AI) and EEE will get a facility to work on AI, Machine Learning and IoT technologies.

SITAM principal Rama Murthy said that students could be trained on LTE, 4G and 5G technologies through the BSNL training point. Later, Mr. Satya Prasad gave a lecture on the developing telecom technologies in the department of electronics and telecommunication engineering.

He gave an overview on the developments in the telecom sector from basic telephone system to mobile phones (wireless), GSM, GPS, broadcasting, Wi-Fi, satellite systems, standards, edge, 5G technology and IoT communications. He also mentioned that working in the core industry will make one satisfied and added that there will be further development, changes and job opportunities in the coming days.

SITAM ECE head of department, T.D.V.A. Naidu, faculty and students participated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.