April 07, 2023 04:01 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Jagan Murari on Thursday held observed a relay hunger strike against the move to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) at Ukkunagaram.

Former IPS officer V.V. Lakshminarayana visited the relay fast venue and extended support the protest.

Mr. Murari said that the BJP-led Centre was trying to privatise the VSP without showing any sympathy for the steel plant.

