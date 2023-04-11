BRS has no right to speak about Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, says BJP Andhra Pradesh general secretary

April 11, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has no right to speak about RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP), said BJP Andhra Pradesh General Secretary and former MLC P.V.N. Madhav.

Mr. Madhav said that it is funny to hear that BRS leaders’ statements that the Telangana government, which has debts to the tune of ₹5 lakh crore, will save the steel plant.

Speaking to reporters at the party office here on Tuesday, Mr. Madhav said that BRS has entered Andhra Pradesh to cheat people again. The Andhra people have still not forgotten K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s role in the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, he added.

Mr. Madhav said that G.O 124 was issued by the KCR government to stop the unemployed youth of Andhra Pradesh from applying for competitive examinations in Telangana, and another G.O number 3 was also issued treating BCs in Andhra Pradesh as OCs in Telangana.

“KCR’s intention is not to protect the Vizag steel plant but to to blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He picked up the Vizag steel plant as a weapon and slowly entered the State. If KCR really wants to save the steel plant, he should have made a special budget of ₹5,000 crore and invested as a working capital,” said Mr. Madhav.

Replying to a query, Mr. Madhav said that the Centre’s Expression of Interest (EoI) on the RINL-VSP is to protect the plant. The reason is that bankers are not coming forward to give loans to the plant due to losses in the steel business, he said.

Mr. Madhav clarified that the EoI is like a barter system in which interested parties can either give raw materials to the plant and take the products (here steel) or invest the money as working capital.

Mr. Madhav criticised the Andhra Pradesh government for allowing the BRS leaders into the State. “It is a complete failure of the Andhra Pradesh government to allow BRS to hold meetings at various places, including Visakhapatnam, in the last few days. We have to teach a lesson to them,” said Mr. Madhav