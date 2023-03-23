BRS alone can pull up the Centre over bifurcation promises, says party leader

March 23, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Jagan Murari has opined that only his party can counter the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. “All the major political parties in Andhra Pradesh have failed to pull the BJP up, despite its failure to keep up the promises made to Andhra Pradesh in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014,” Mr. Murari told the media here on March 23 (Thursday).

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), main Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in the State have failed to question the Modi government over its decision on privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), South Coast ailway (SCoR) Zone, and the Metro Rail Project proposed in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

Mr. Murari said that K. Chandrasekhar Rao had staged a fast-unto-death, demanding a separate Telangana State, and the Centre had conceded it. He wondered whether any leader from the Andhra region had undertaken a fast to prevent the State bifurcation.

During the recent session in Parliament, the BJP-led Central government had made it clear that there would be no going back on the decision on the strategic sale of the VSP. “The Centre also ruled out the possibilities of according the Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh. It is unfortunate that not even a single leader from Andhra Pradesh did not protest against the Centre,” he said.

