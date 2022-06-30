British Deputy High Commissioner visits Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

Staff Reporter June 30, 2022 19:53 IST

He expresses interest in working with leading Indian varsities in the fields of science and technology

British Deputy High Commissioner (Hyderabad) Andrew Fleming expressed interest in working with leading Indian universities in the fields of science and technology. He visited Andhra University and met Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Andrew Fleming discussed partnership between Indian and British universities. Indian students are said to have high levels of talent and proficiency in the English language. Higher education is being promoted in the UK. Prof. Prasad Reddy said that the culture of innovation and startup is being promoted in AU. The varsity has already established an American corner. Rector K. Samata, Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and Principals were present.



