Bring YSRCP back to power to ensure continuation of welfare agenda, A.P. CM Jagan exhorts people

March 07, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Pisinikada (Anakapalli)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed to the people to see the difference between the TDP and YSRCP governments vis-a-vis implementation of welfare schemes and do not be misled by the “false and impractical promises” of the TDP-JSP combine.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting here on March 7 (Thursday), where he released an amount of ₹5,060.49 crore as part of the fourth tranche of assistance under the YSR Cheyutha scheme, benefiting 26,98,931 BPL women on the eve of International Women’s Day.

Under the scheme, the government has been disbursing a financial assistance of ₹18,750 annually to the beneficiaries who are aged between 45 and 60 and who hail from the SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

Stating that the amount would be credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries in over 14 days, the Chief Minister said that the government had so far transparently disbursed a whopping ₹19,189.60 crore, benefiting 33,14,916 beneficiaries.

The Cheyutha beneficiaries had also received another ₹29.58 crore through other Navaratnalu schemes and benefitted to the tune of ₹56,188 crore, he added.

“Andhra Pradesh is the only State in implementing unique schemes such as Cheyutha and Aasara for the empowerment of women,” he said.

Claiming that the “women-friendly government” had taken several measures for the social, political and economic empowerment of the women in the last five years, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that TDP chief and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan had cheated people by throwing the election manifesto into the dustbin after announcing schemes such as Maha Lakshmi, Kuteera Lakshmi and Pandanti Bidda before the 2014 elections.

“The opposition party leaders circulated signed manifesto copies in which they promised waiver of ₹14,205 crore loan for self-help groups, ₹100 subsidy each on 12 LPG cylinders per year, creation of women protection force, payment of ₹25,000 on birth of girl child, closure of belt shops, ₹10,000 assistance under Pandanti Bidda scheme, bicycles for school-going girls and smart phones for women. However, after coming to power in 2014, they threw the manifesto into the dustbin,” the Chief Minister alleged, and cautioned people that these leaders were approaching voters again in the name of Maha Sakthi and other schemes.

“Unlike Mr. Naidu who enhanced social pensions two months ahead of the elections, who never thought of the women’s empowerment and who made 143 promises to BCs but never implemented them, the YSRCP government implemented various schemes for making women economically self-sufficient,” he said.

The government’s initiatives helped 1,69,000 women operate kirana shops, 85,630 women run cloth shops, and 3,80,466 women purchase buffaloes and cows. Similarly, 1,34,514 women own goats and 88,923 women were into food products business. In the same way, 3,98,422 women were in agricultural–related businesses, he said.

Schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, Aasara, Sunna Vaddi, Kapu Nestham and EBC Nestham also helped women to a great extent, he said, and added that the loan recovery rate of self-help groups stood at 99.83%.

Coming to political empowerment of women, he said the YSRCP government gave 50% of the nominated posts to women through a special legislation, besides appointing women police at the village and ward secretariats. He said that Disha App was downloaded by 1.3 crore women.

“The government has also distributed 31 lakh house site pattas to women,” he said, adding that his government disbursed ₹2,65,000 crore through DBT welfare schemes, and was seeking votes based on its performance.

“See the difference between the TDP government, which has no political credibility, and the YSRCP government that fulfilled 99% of its election promises,” he said.

“Work as my army and star campaigners and bring victory to the YSRCP if you believe that you benefitted from the welfare schemes,” the Chief Minister said, and added that he “should return to power to overhaul the rotten system and continue the welfare agenda.”

In response to the appeal of Industries Minister G. Amarnath, the Chief Minister sanctioned ₹21 crore for development works.