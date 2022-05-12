Bride collapses during wedding rituals, dies

Police suspect it to be case of suicide

Police suspect it to be case of suicide

A 22-year-old bride reportedly collapsed during her wedding ceremony, late on Wednesday night at Madhurawada, under PM Palem police station limits, here. She was immediately shifted to a private hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment. Police suspect that she might have ended her life by consuming some poison.

The deceased was identified as T. Sai Srijana (22), a resident of Hyderabad in Telangana.

According to the primary information from the police, Srijana was about to marry N. Sivaji, associated with the youth wing of a political party. The couple also took part in the wedding reception held in the evening. However, around 10 p.m., the bride collapsed during the wedding rituals. Parents and family members shifted her to a private hospital near Maharanipeta, where she died while undergoing treatment.

According to the PM Palem police, doctors at the private hospital where she underwent treatment suspect that she might have died after consuming some poisonous substance. According to the police, earlier in the morning the girl had complained of stomach pain and was taken to a hospital and was treated.

The police said that facts could be ascertained only after they receive the postmortem report. The PM Palem Police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

On May 11, a groom-to-be, 28-year old Dinesh left his family members in a state of shock, as he reportedly ended his life by hanging himself in his house at Malkapuram in the city, hours before his wedding.

In case of suicidal tendencies, people can Dial 100 for counselling and guidance.