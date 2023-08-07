Breastfeeding awareness week celebrations organised at GIMSR

August 07, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) conducted World Breastfeeding Awareness Week celebrations on the campus here on Monday. The students interacted with people at GIMSR out-patient area, explained the importance of early initiation of breastfeeding and the importance of support to the mother for exclusive breastfeeding and to prolong breastfeeding until two years post birth of the baby. The programme was conducted as part of the valedictory of the week celebrations.