Breast cancer can be completely cured, if detected in first, second stage, say doctors

The Oncology Department of King George Hospital (KGH) has been modernised at a total cost of ₹28 crore. The equipment enables provision of better treatment to cancer patients. The treatment, costing between ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh, was being offered free at KGH, Superintendent of the hospital P. Sivananda said.

Dr. Sivananda participated as chief guest at a programme on ‘breast cancer awareness’, organised by Chaitanya Sravanthi here on Sunday (October 27).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sivananda called upon the public to make use of the modern equipment like LINAC machine, CT simulator and brachytherapy installed at the KGH. He said that breast cancer could be cured, if detected in the first and second stage. He appealed to the volunteers of Chaitanya Sravanthi to conduct awareness campaigns for school girls. Lumps in the breast, even if they were not painful, should be screened to find out the cause.

Head of Department of Oncology in KGH Panduranga Kumari called upon women not to neglect lumps in their breast, and go for early screening.

President of the Chaitanya Sravanthi Shirin Rahaman said that the organisation has been providing free medicines and conducting special camps and awareness campaigns for AIDS, thyroid and breast cancer for the past 30 years. Awareness campaigns on breast cancer were being conducted in the month of October every year as part of Breast Cancer Awareness month. A brochure on breast cancer awareness was released on the occasion.

Chaitanya Sravanthi representatives Vijaya, Rukia Bhanu, Sharada and Anasuya were among those who participated.

