ADVERTISEMENT

Breast cancer can be completely cured, if detected in first, second stage, say doctors

Published - October 27, 2024 03:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A Visakhapatnam-based NGO Chaitanya Sravanthi organises breast cancer awareness camp

The Hindu Bureau

The Oncology Department of King George Hospital (KGH) has been modernised at a total cost of ₹28 crore. The equipment enables provision of better treatment to cancer patients. The treatment, costing between ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh, was being offered free at KGH, Superintendent of the hospital P. Sivananda said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Sivananda participated as chief guest at a programme on ‘breast cancer awareness’, organised by Chaitanya Sravanthi here on Sunday (October 27).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sivananda called upon the public to make use of the modern equipment like LINAC machine, CT simulator and brachytherapy installed at the KGH. He said that breast cancer could be cured, if detected in the first and second stage. He appealed to the volunteers of Chaitanya Sravanthi to conduct awareness campaigns for school girls. Lumps in the breast, even if they were not painful, should be screened to find out the cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head of Department of Oncology in KGH Panduranga Kumari called upon women not to neglect lumps in their breast, and go for early screening.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

President of the Chaitanya Sravanthi Shirin Rahaman said that the organisation has been providing free medicines and conducting special camps and awareness campaigns for AIDS, thyroid and breast cancer for the past 30 years. Awareness campaigns on breast cancer were being conducted in the month of October every year as part of Breast Cancer Awareness month. A brochure on breast cancer awareness was released on the occasion.

Chaitanya Sravanthi representatives Vijaya, Rukia Bhanu, Sharada and Anasuya were among those who participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US