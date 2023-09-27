Breakdancing athlete Shreya from Visakhapatnam urges sports authorities to provide her a chance to represent India in 19th Asian Games

September 27, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Renowned breaking and breakdancing athlete from Visakhapatnam Dunna Shreya urged the sports authorities to provide her an opportunity to represent India in the 19th Asian Games.

In her representation to the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), Ms Shreya has said that she currently holds the Asia Rank 24, which makes her one of the highest ranked B-girl athletes in India. Even after being one of the highest ranked B-girl athletes in India with World Rank #130, her name has not been listed as a part of the nominations for the Asian Games, she said.

Ms. Shreya has urged the authorities to communicate with the Sports Ministry, requesting it to allow her a fair chance to represent India in the “Breaking Category” at the 19th Asian Games.

Ms Shreya, who is also popularly known as B-girl Shreya, said that “Breaking” is now an Olympic Sport and as a part of the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics, she had represented India at the Asian Breaking Championship which was held in Hangzhou, China, on July 1, 2023. “This is our last chance at a continental championship to secure a spot for India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifier Series,” she said.

Her Coach Sohail Gill said that Shreya currently holds highest ranking as per the Olympics ranking in India. He said that Amateur Dance Sport Federation of India (ADSFOI) has not sent in the nominations for the Asian Games.

According to Mr. Gill, the Asian Games were supposed to happen last year, but they were postponed to this year due to Omicron. The Federation was asked to send the data from 2021 Nationals, which were conducted in India. Those national winners names were sent to the Sports Ministry as the nominated candidates for the Asian Games. During July 2023, Shreya had competed in the Asian Breaking Championship in China, where she got Asia rank 24. The Sports Ministry is not accepting the latest ranks as the old names were already submitted, he said, urging the authorities to give a chance to his student. She also submitted a representation to Joint Collector K. S. Viswanathan, who has directed the district sports authority officials to look into it.

