Braving turbulence, Vizag airport puts up a good show in 2022-23

January 04, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Notwithstanding the frequent disruption of flights due to COVID-19 and non-restoration of a couple of international flights even after the pandemic, Visakhapatnam International Airport has done better during 2022-23 when compared to the previous year. However, there is still a long way to reach the pre-COVID level passenger footfalls.

On the positive side, the linear expansion of the terminal building has been completed and the N-5 taxi track, is commissioned and being operated, which has considerably improved the operational efficiency at the airport.

The L-shaped N-5 track facilitates quick movement of the aircraft to the parking bays. The existing N-3 and N-4 are located perpendicular to the runway. After commissioning of N-5, the operational efficiency of the airport improved considerably. The flight movements, which were 80 a day in the past, can now be increased up to 120 a day, depending on the demand,” Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has spent ₹23 crore on construction of N-5 and six additional parking bays at the airport. “As many as 12 big aircraft can be parked at the bay near new terminal building. In addition to this, four smaller aircraft can also be parked at the bay near the old terminal building. We are hoping that a few airline operators would plan late-night arrivals and early morning departures from the city. IndiGo had shown interest in the past in utilising the night parking facility. But as of now, no proposals have been received from airline operators for parking of flights,” the Airport Director said.

The linear expansion of the terminal building on both sides of the existing terminal building resulted in an increase in the total area from 21,000 sq. m. to 31,000 sq. m., thereby augmenting the peak-hour passenger handling capacity to 1,050. The expanded terminal is currently operationalised for departure and arrival of international passengers.

“The immigration counters in the departure and arrival side have been increased from 12 to 24. The expansion works also provided canopy from the entry/exit of the terminal building to the pickup/dropping point for providing shelter to passengers from the sun and rain. The expanded car park can now accommodate an additional 100 cars,” says Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

Though the pandemic has resulted in a drastic fall in passenger traffic at the airport, it is picking up slowly but steadily. While the number of passengers utilising the airport was 16,31,316 for 2021-22, it is 15,27,367 for the first eight months of the present fiscal (up to November 2022).

The pre-COVID footfall was 28,53,390 during 2018-19. The footfall had marginally declined to 26,91,581 during 2019-20 due to the pandemic effect and cancellation of flights. The passenger footfall witnessed a rapid decline (11,14,704) with further cancellation of both international and domestic flights during 2020-21.

After the partial restoration of flights, the number of passengers has gone up steadily. “More peak hour slots are required to attract new airlines,” said Air Travellers Association representative O. Naresh Kumar.