Braving showers, several thousands of devotees take part in ‘Giri Pradakshina’ in Visakhapatnam

Several thousands of devotees from in and around the district took part in the Simhachalam’s annual ‘Giri Pradakshina’ festival held here on Saturday. Despite showers, people in large numbers, including women and the youth, started the 32-km trek around Simhachalam hill range from early in the morning, using umbrellas and raincoats.

Though the city witnessed moderate rains for the two days, the authorities have managed to make elaborate arrangements by setting up nearly 300 medical camps, hundreds of stalls to supply drinking water and mobile toilets at regular intervals.

As rain started to recede by the afternoon, ‘Tholi Pavancha’, the foothills of Simhachalam, where the replica of the deity is located, saw a sea of devotees, where they broke coconuts and started their trek. The authorities have arranged around 50 queue lines and nearly 100 coconut breaking grills for the devotees.

Scores of volunteers, NGOs, civil societies, associations, resident/colony welfare associations, and political representatives joined hands and distributed drinking water, buttermilk, energy drinks, foods like like upma, veg biryani, halwa and pulihora to the devotees.

Former Union Minister and hereditary trustee of the temple Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju offered special prayers to the ‘Pushparatham’, a chariot with a replica of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, decorated with flowers, which began its journey at around 4 p.m. Many hundreds of devotees started their ‘pradakshina’ along with the chariot chanting ‘Govinda Govinda’ and ‘Jai Sri Ram’.

“This is my 10th year of ‘Giri Pradakshina’, leaving those COVID-19 pandemic years and third year for my wife. I believe in this pradakshina, as my wishes have come true earlier with the blessings of the deity,” said K, Pradeep Kumar, a government teacher from S.Kota.

Several devotees said that being a weekend and good weather conditions led them to take part in the trek. There were many women enthusiastically taking part in the trek carrying children.

M, Rajasekhar, an IT employee from Pendurthi, said that for the past few years he had missed ‘Giri Pradakshina’ due to tight schedule. “Tomorrow being Sunday, I can take some rest after completing the trek,” he said, adding that arrangements were good.

Some devotees circumambulate around the main temple atop the hill for 32 times and it is equal to going on the 32-km trek.

Adequate measures were in place at the Appughar Beach, where devotees took holy dip in the sea before starting their trek. Security was strengthened to ensure continuous movement of devotees at the beach. Public address system and flood lights were arranged, and swimmers were deployed to prevent drowning of devotees. District Collector Harendhira Prasad, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and several other officials inspected the arrangements at various points.

Police teams were mobilised at Hanumanthawaka, Venkojipalem and a few other areas, where the devotees come over the NH-16 during the trek. There were mild traffic disturbances resulting in slow pace of vehicle movement on the highway. Heavy vehicles were diverted along the Anandapuram-Sabbavaram route.

Speaking to the media, Executive Officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam Srinivasa Murthy said that the number of devotees who took part in the trek was in lakhs.

