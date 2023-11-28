HamberMenu
Brandix India wins Greentech Environment Award

November 28, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Brandix India Apparel City Pvt Ltd (BIAC), was conferred with Greentech Environment Award 2023 in the Environmental Excellence Category by the Greentech Foundation. The award was presented to BIAC by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary to the Assam Government, and Arup Kumar Misra, Chairman of Pollution Control Board, Assam, at a function in Jammu and Kashmir recently. BIAC’s sustainability environmental engineer Mohini Rani Sabhavath received the award.

Neil Rosayro, Country Head - Brandix India, said, “Receiving the Environmental Excellence Award is a significant milestone for BIAC. This recognition is a testimony to our ongoing commitments to sustainable practices and inspires us to continue pushing boundaries for a greener and more sustainable future.”

