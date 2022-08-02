Bramaramba assumes full additional charge as EO of Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam

Regional Joint Commissioner of Endowments D. Bramaramba assumed full additional charge as Executive Officer of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam here on Tuesday.

The outgoing EO M.V. Suryakala handed over the charge to her. Later, Ms. Bramaramba offered prayers to the deity. She was presented ‘prasadam’ by Assistant EO Anand Kumar.

Assistant EOs Ramanamurthy and Y. Srinivasa Rao, Assistant Executive Engineer Rama Raju, temple priests and staff were present.