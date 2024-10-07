GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Brain stroke patient gets effective care at VIMS

VIMS is the first hospital in the government sector in AP to conduct endoscopic neuro surgeries says Dr. Rambabu

Published - October 07, 2024 08:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
K. Rambabu, Director, VIMS, presents Ch. Jagannadha Rao, a brain stroke patient who received treatment at the institute, before the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

K. Rambabu, Director, VIMS, presents Ch. Jagannadha Rao, a brain stroke patient who received treatment at the institute, before the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Ch. Jagannadha Rao, 69, suddenly collapses at his home. He tries to call his wife in another room, but his vocal cords fail him, and he loses control over one side of his body.

After a while, his wife finds him lying on the floor, struggling to regain composure. With the help of neighbours, she rushes him to the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), located near their house in Arilova and saves his life.

K. Rambabu, Director of VIMS, on Monday, October 7, discloses the case details to the media. Mr. Jagannadha Rao was admitted to the hospital on June 21 after suffering an acute ischemic stroke or brain stroke and discharged on June 29.

The life-saving drug, Tenecteplase, costing ₹55,000, was administered to Mr. Rao within three hours of the stroke, also called the golden hour.  

Dr. Rambabu said that brain stroke patients could be saved if they were given the Tenecteplase injection in the golden hour.

An hour after the drug was administered, Mr. Rao’s lower limbs and speech improved. He was further treated with antiplatelets and statins, and after five days, he was able to walk without support and speak normally, said Dr. Rambabu. 

The VIMS Director also said that 20 hip transplantation surgeries have been performed at the hospital free of cost under the Aarogyasri scheme since the programme was introduced at the hospital a few months ago. 

VIMS offers medical services through 17 departments. Equipment worth ₹2 crore was procured for the Medical Gastroenterology Department, and procedures like endoscopy, colonoscopy, and EUS were free at the hospital, he said.

Dr. Rambabu added that VIMS was the first hospital in the government sector in Andhra Pradesh to perform endoscopic neuro surgeries. In the last six months, 1,017 free neurosurgeries were performed at the hospital and called upon the people of North Andhra to avail of VIMS’s services.

Published - October 07, 2024 08:26 pm IST

