Brain-engaging activities can delay dementia, says expert

September 21, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The best way to delay the degeneration of the brain in dementia patients is to involve them in exercises such as solving puzzles, increasing blood supply to the brain through physical exercises and abstaining from alcohol and smoking, according to Dr. N.N. Raju, noted psychiatrist and former Superintendent of the Government Hospital for Mental Care.

Speaking at an awareness programme on ‘Memory-Forgetfulness’ organised by the Kausalya Counselling Centre marking the World Alzheimer’s Day at the Public Library in Dwarakanagar, here, on Spetember 21 (Thursday), he said that any change in behaviour of persons over 60 years of age such as inability to perform routine tasks such as buttoning a shirt and expressing fears of the unseen and unknown without reason should be suspected as dementia.

Those suffering from lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and diabetes should be more careful as they run a greater risk of developing dementia in old age as the blood supply to their brain would be less which accelerates the degeneration process.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that hippocampus and amygdale, the two tiny parts below the cortex of the brain, help in learning, storage, processing and retrieval of information. When the brain suffers damage due to disease, injury or gradual degeneration due to old age dementia sets in.

Dr. Raju said that around 90 lakh Indians, above the age of 60, suffer from dementia. He said World Alzheimer’s Day was observed every year to make the public aware of the condition. The theme for this year was “Never too early, never too late.”

Dr. N.G. Nihal, consultant psychiatrist, moderated the discussion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.