Brain-dead man’s organs give new lease of life to three patients

The family members of a man from Srikakulam district, who was declared brain-dead by doctors, overcame their grief to give a new lease of life to three others, by donating his vital organs.

G. Jagadeesh (41) of Sompeta, lost consciousness all of a sudden at home and fell to the ground. His family members shifted him to a private hospital nearby. The doctors conducted a series of tests and identified that blood was oozing in his brain. They made all out efforts to treat him but the treatment failed to revive him. The doctors called his family members on Friday and declared him ‘brain-dead’.

Later, the medical team counselled the victim’s wife, son, daughter and relatives on ‘organ donation’ and its significance in saving the lives of patients. The family members were convinced and agreed to donate his vital organs. Later, they informed K. Rambabu, AP State Coordinator for Jeevandan, and he gave them his consent to harvest the functional organs from the donor’s body.

The kidneys and lungs were retrieved from his body and allocated to three patients, who were on the waiting list, as per Jeevandan protocol.

The family members of the deceased said that it was a matter of pride for them that they were able to give a new lease of life to three others by donating the organs of Jagadeesh. The local people hailed their act of kindness even at a time when the family was in grief.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rambabu expressed satisfaction that the number of families coming forward to donate the organs of their ‘brain-dead’ kin has seen a rise in the last few months. He attributed this to the awareness being created by Jeevandan and hospital staff in addition to the cooperation of the State government. There were thousands of patients, who were waiting for organs, in the State.

