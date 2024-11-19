Brain-dead man’s organs give new lease of life to four persons

A brain-dead man from the city gave a new lease of life to four others after his family members agreed to donate his organs.

Vasireddy Rama Rao (57) of Duvvada sustained a head injury in a road accident on November 17. He was rushed to a private hospital and doctors noticed there was blood oozing from his brain. They did their best to save him but his condition did not improve even after two days of treatment. He was declared brain dead by the doctors.

The medical team created awareness among his family members and relatives on the importance of organ donation and how it could save the lives of others in need of organs. After convincing the family members to agree to the donation of organs, the medical team informed the matter to Jeevandan State Coordinator K. Rambabu.

The Jeevandan Coordinator gave his approval for the harvesting of lungs, heart and kidney. The harvested organs were allocated to four patients, who were on the waiting list for harvested organs, in accordance with the Jeevandan protocol. Dr. Rambabu appreciated the family members of the victim for agreeing to donate the organs, in their hour of grief. He also appreciated the medical team for motivating the family members to contribute to the noble cause, and to Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bagchi for facilitating transport of the harvested organs through the ‘Green Channel’.

The family members of the victim said they were proud that Rama Rao had given ‘the gift of life’ to four others after his death.

District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad commended the family members of the victim for agreeing to bring light into the lives of four others, and said they were an inspiration for others. He said that there were 4,000 patients across the State, who were waiting for various organs. He also said that Rama Rao was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The head injury would not have been severe had he worn a helmet. He also appreciated Dr. Rambabu for his efforts in creating awareness on the Jeevandan programme.

Dr. Rambabu called upon people to leave their misconceptions on organ donation and help those in need of organs for survival.