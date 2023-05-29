Brahmotsavam of Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple at Ambika Bagh in Visakhapatnam to begin on May 30

May 29, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy at the temple at Ambika Bagh, near Jagadamba junction, here, will be held in a grand manner from May 30 to June 4.

The celebrations will begin with ‘Utsava sankalpam’ and ‘Dwajarohanam’ at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday. Special Homams would be held on the morning of May 31, which would be followed by ‘Sri Swamyvari Kalyanotsavam’ and again special Homams in the evenings on May 31 and June 1. Special rituals and ‘Tiruveedhi utsavam’ will be held. The special pujas on June 3 include Churnotsavam, Chakrasnanam, Purnahuti and Dwajarohanam. On the final day on June 4, Dwadasa pradakshinalu, Pushpayagam and Pavalimpu Seva would be organised in the evening.

Executive Officer K. Sirisha said that devotees, who intend to participate in the Kalyanotsavam, should pay ₹300 and obtain a receipt for the same. She appealed to all devotees to participate in the annual Brahmotsavam and seek the blessings of the deity.