‘Brahmastram’ team enthrals fans in Visakhapatnam

Trailer of the movie to be officially released on June 15

A fan taking an autograph from actor Ranbir Kapoor during the promotion of ‘Brahmastram’ (‘Brahmastra’ In Hindi) at Melody Theatre in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Amid huge fanfare, team ‘Brahmastram Part One: Shiva’ (Brahmastra in Hindi) has announced that the trailer of the movie will be officially released on June 15. The movie’s director Ayan Mukerjee, actor Ranbir Kapoor and renowned director SS Rajamouli, who is presenting the film, took part in the movie promotion to announce the trailer release date at Melody Theatre in the city on Tuesday.

A fan offering a sweet to actor Ranbir Kapoor during the promotions of movie ‘Brahmastram’at Melody Theatre in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Fans of Ranbir Kapoor had a day to remember interacting with him directly in a ‘Meet & Greet’ programme organised as part of the movie promotion. While a large number of women fans thronged the cinema hall to see their favourite actor Ranbir Kapoor in flesh and blood, many fans were seen cheering holding the posters of SS Rajamouli.

Team Brahmastram (Brahmastra in Hindi) actor Ranbir Kapoor, Director Ayan Mukerjee and Director SS Rajamouli, who is presenting the movie, taking part in the promotion at Melody Theatre in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Chants of ‘Ranbir, Ranbir’ reverberated the theatre which was packed. Some women fans had the opportunity to take autographs and selfies with Ranbir. While a few went ahead to give a hug to the actor and many just were not able to hold back their tears of joy on meeting their star. Some offered sweets prepared by them, which the Bollywood star savoured, not disappointing them.

Film director Ayan Mukerjee recalled that his second movie “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” was released on May 31, about nine years ago, when he was 29-years-old. And now his third picture ‘Brahmastram is going to be releases after almost 10 years this September 9.

A fan giving a hug to actor Ranbir Kapoor during the promotions of Brahmastram at Melody Theatre in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

“I spent almost 10 years of my life pursuing the vision of ‘Brahmastram.’ When I got this idea, I wanted to create a big spectacle. I took inspiration from the incredible mythological stories in our country and history. The trilogy is based on these stories,” he said.

Director SS Rajamouli said that there are two reasons for him to associate with team ‘Brahmastram.’ First, since it was forwarded by producer-director Karan Johar, with whom he had good relation and the second, he was impressed by Ayan Mukerjee.

Speaking to the crowd, Ranbir Kapoor, said that he feels lucky to come to the city for the movie promotions and added that he was bowled over by the love showered on him by the fans in the city. He said that he is a fan of South Indian cinema and love watching movies of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hasan, Chiranjeevi, NTR Junior, Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan. When asked to tell who was the favourite of them, he said it is ‘Darling Prabhas’.

Female lead of the movie Alia Bhatt and Akkineni Nagarjuna, who have played key roles, shared their message virtually, since they were unable to attend the event.

Earlier, team ‘Brahmastram’ received a grand welcome at the airport. They initially proceeded to Simhachalam Devasthanam and offered special prayers. Later the team had gone to R.K Beach, where a sand sculpture of ‘Brahmastram’ was created.