ADVERTISEMENT

BPCL beach clean up drive held as part of Swachhta Pakhwada campaign

Updated - July 13, 2024 07:14 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 06:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A public sector undertaking, BPCL has been conducting the Swachhta campaigns in the first fortnight of July since the last nine years to spread awareness on cleanliness under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

The Hindu Bureau

The participants of the beach clean up driver, organised by BPCL, at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

A beach clean up drive was organised by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (Aviation Service) as part of Swachhta Pakhwada-2024 celebrations at Ramakrishna Beach, here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was inaugurated by S. Bhole, Controller of Explosives, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) Visakhapatnam, who participated as the chief guest. He spoke on the importance of ‘Clean India, Healthy India’ campaign. Mohd Ibran, Chief Installation Manager (Retail-BPCL) and Srinath Yerragadda, Chief Manager (Retail-BPCL) addressed the gathering.

Mr. Aswin George, Station Manager (Aviation-BPCL) lead the Swachhta pledge. The event saw good participation from the people.

A public sector undertaking, BPCL has been conducting the Swachhta campaigns in the first fortnight of July since the last nine years to spread awareness on cleanliness under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This is the second consecutive year of their beach cleanliness drive at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. BPCL also organised Swachhta awareness programmes at MPPEM School Cheedivalasa and GVMC Primary School, Trinadhapuram earlier this month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US