BPCL beach clean up drive held as part of Swachhta Pakhwada campaign

A beach clean up drive was organised by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (Aviation Service) as part of Swachhta Pakhwada-2024 celebrations at Ramakrishna Beach, here on Saturday.

The event was inaugurated by S. Bhole, Controller of Explosives, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) Visakhapatnam, who participated as the chief guest. He spoke on the importance of ‘Clean India, Healthy India’ campaign. Mohd Ibran, Chief Installation Manager (Retail-BPCL) and Srinath Yerragadda, Chief Manager (Retail-BPCL) addressed the gathering.

Mr. Aswin George, Station Manager (Aviation-BPCL) lead the Swachhta pledge. The event saw good participation from the people.

A public sector undertaking, BPCL has been conducting the Swachhta campaigns in the first fortnight of July since the last nine years to spread awareness on cleanliness under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG).

This is the second consecutive year of their beach cleanliness drive at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. BPCL also organised Swachhta awareness programmes at MPPEM School Cheedivalasa and GVMC Primary School, Trinadhapuram earlier this month.