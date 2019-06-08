Boy taken ill after consuming chemical

Father points finger at woman staying in opposite flat.

A three-year-old-boy was hospitalised after he was allegedly made to consume a harmful chemical by a 45-year-old woman in an apartment at Madhavadhara under Kancharapalem police station limits here in the city.

Though the incident took place on June 4, it came to light on Friday. The boy, Kartikeya Sriman, was rushed to a corporate hospital in the city where his condition is said to be stable. The boy’s family lives in the opposite flat of the accused woman named Harathi.

The boy’s father, Ravindranath, has lodged a complaint with the police after rushing the boy to the emergency ward of the hospital. According to Ravindranath, his son Kartikeya had gone to Harathi’s residence on the evening of June 4. However, he returned within five minutes, and collapsed on the floor crying in pain.

“We believe he was fed some harmful chemical by the woman, as she nursed a grudge against us,” the boy’s father said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Mr. Ravindranath, Inspector of Kancharapalem Police Station K. Bhavani Prasad registered a case under Section 328 of IPC (causing hurt by means of poison).

The police said CCTV footage shows the boy entered the woman’s flat and returned quickly.

However, it was not clear whether the boy consumed the harmful chemical by himself or was fed by the woman, Mr. Bhavani Prasad said.