Boy missing during idol immersion

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 August 2020 23:17 IST

Locals rescue five others

A 12-year-old boy, M. Laxman, went missing during Ganesh idol immersion at Venkatanagaram beach of Payakaraopeta in the district on Monday. Five others were rescued by locals.

Six youth from Peda Ramabhadrapuram village went to the beach to immerse the idol. They were pulled into the deep by the strong current. They raised an alarm and five of them were rescued by the local people, while the sixth person M. Laxman (12) has gone missing. The condition of one of those saved, N. Raju (14), turned critical and was shifted to a hospital. SI Deenabandhu visited the spot and search operation for the missing boy is on.

