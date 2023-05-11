Boy drowns in swimming pool, bother rescued in Anakapalli

May 11, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A 12-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool while his 10-year-old brother was saved at Pudimadaka near Anakapalli on May 11 (Wednesday).

Anakapalli police sub-inspector G. Diwakar Yadav said R. Pavan and R. Charan, along with their parents R. Gangunaidu and Madhuri, hailing from Munagapaka, went to the pool which charges ₹150 per person for swimming. The ticket carries a declaration that parents or guardians are responsible for the safety of their wards.

“The boys and their father went into the water while their mother was sitting nearby. After having fun on the shallower side of the pool for some time, the children reportedly went deep into the water. Worried over the boys going out of sight all of a sudden, Mr. Gangunaidu pulled them out of the pool one after another. However, Pavan died by then. Charan was rushed to a hospital in Anakapalli where he was revived by the doctors,” said the police sub-inspector.

A case has been registered under the relevant Sections of the IPC.

Meanwhile, security experts have cautioned parents to be careful while taking children to swimming pools during the summer vacation.

The swimming pool management must keep safety equipment such as life jackets and rubber tubes ready at their facilities and the visitors should swim only under the supervision of a skilled instructor, they said, adding that the government officials should also ensure strict compliance of safety norms by the pool managements.