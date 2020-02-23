Boy drowns in sea at Visakhapatnam

A 10-year-old boy who came to take a holy dip after Maha Sivaratri, reportedly drowned in the sea near Peda Waltair in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.
The boy was identified as G. Siddhu (10), a resident of Peda Waltair.
MVP Police Station Inspector Ch. Shanmukha Rao said that Siddhu had come to the beach along with his father G. Tirupathi for a holy dip in the sea.
“The father and son were taking a bath when a strong wave hit them. Under its impact, Siddhu got separated from his father and before his father could react, the boy was dragged into the sea,” Mr. Shanmukha Rao said.
Though the boy was pulled out of the water and rushed to a hospital within minutes, he was unable to survive and was declared dead by doctors at the hospital.
Police sent Siddhu’s body for post-mortem and registered a case.
