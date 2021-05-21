Bouquets or brickbats, KGH doctors putting their best foot forward

‘It is quite a challenge to cope with patients’ deaths and start over again’

What could be more awful for a doctor, a nurse or paramedic staff to watch a patient dying in front of the entire medical team as they stand helpless. This has been the situation day-in and day-out for the young team of doctors led by Dr. M.V. Vijaya Sekhar, in-charge of the CSR block of King George Hospital (KGH), ever since the city has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

During the first wave last year, things were different as the death rate was not that high and so was the demand for beds with oxygen facility. But this time, the death rate is phenomenally high and the infection rate is rising, leaving a very little time for the doctors to do something. The scramble for a vacant bed with oxygen facility ICU or ventilator support is four times higher, some doctors say.

“No doctor would like to see a patient under his or her care die. We do their best to ensure that the patients recover. But at times, we stand helpless as despite our best efforts, we cannot save the patient. It is a big challenge to deal with it psychologically and we face it on a daily basis,” say Dr. Deepthi Chandrika and Dr. G. Pratyusha, both general-duty medical officers.

It is even more difficult, when the patient is a friend, colleague or a close relative. It is really depressing, they add.

Dehydration

While getting over the mental agony is one thing for the doctors and other health care staff, handling the physical challenge needs real nerves. Donning a personal protective equipment (PPE) for more than eight hours in the day shift and 12 hours in the night shift, is no mean task. With the plastic sheet wrapped around one’s entire body and mask and shield on the face, there is very little space for fresh air reaching the skin.

“A normal person would dehydrate in a hour, but we have to wear it and bear with it for 8 to 12 hours, at a stretch. It is one among the biggest physical challenges that doctors, nurses and paramedics are facing in COVID hospitals and wards as they have to stay hydrated by minimum intake,” says Dr. P. Manoj, Assistant Professor Community Medicine and Dr. Ranjit Kumar Yadav, general duty medical officer, at the CSR block.

What keeps them going

Despite these odds, what keeps them going? “For me, it was the smile of a 80-year-old after she recovered, and the happy patients and their family members when they are discharged from the hospital after recovery. That is enough to keep us going amid all negativity associated with the deaths,” says Dr. Tripti Yerramilli, an assistant anaesthetist at the CSR Block.

“When patients leave after recovery, the word ‘thank you’ works like some ‘miracle pill’ on our psyche and we start afresh despite knowing the risk,” says Dr. M.S. Bharathi, an assistant professor of plastic surgery who is now on deputation at the CSR block.

The doctors say that it is not easy for the people who have lost their family members and kin to the virus to come to terms with the deaths.

However, people should also realise that we are working in a highly constrained environment. The doctors, nurses and staff are not only risking their own lives, but also putting their family members, at stake. Out of 120 doctors including 60 specialists, and 220 nurses and paramedics at the CSR block, at least 10 undergo treatment for the infection on any given day, says Dr. Vijaya Sekhar.

According to Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC) and district COVID Special Officer Dr. P.V. Sudhakar, the CSR block was built to serve the cancer patients, but it was inaugurated last year and converted into a COVID block. “It has the best facilities and the best team of doctors. It has got doctors from various disciplines and they all work as a team,” he says.