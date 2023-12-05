HamberMenu
Boulder fall disrupts train services on Kottavalasa-Kirandul line due to cyclone Michaung

December 05, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The movement of trains on the Kottavalasa-Kirandul line was disrupted following boulder fall at two places, due to incessant rain during the past two days under the impact of cyclone Michaung, at Chimidapalli and Sivalingapuram, on Tuesday evening.

The first boulder fall occurred at Chimidapalli around 3.30 p.m. The Loco Pilot of the goods train, coming from Kirandul to Visakhapatnam, applied the brake and the boulders seem to have hit the locomotive resulting in some of its wheels partly slipping to the ground, preventing the movement of the locomotive. The derailed wheels have to be re-railed to make the goods train move. The second boulder fall occurred at Sivalingapuram, according to railway sources.

The Kirandul – Visakhapatnam passenger was stopped at Araku, and two buses were being arranged to send the passengers by road to Visakhapatnam. An accident relief train was ordered to move to the spot to remove the boulders. Gangmen have reached the spot, according to the sources.

