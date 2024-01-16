Bouddha Mela: Bojjannakonda in Andhra Pradesh draws huge crowds

January 16, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Anakapalli MP B.V. Satyavathi has said that the State and Central governments have taken up development works at the Buddhist heritage site at Sankaram (also known as Bojjannakonda) at an estimated cost of about ₹15 crore.

Dr. Satyvathi participated as chief guest in the ‘Bouddha mela’, organised by the Visakha Bouddha Sanghala Samakhya at Sankaram, near here, on Tuesday. Scores of people from not only Visakhapatnam city and district and neighbouring districts like Vizianagaram and Srikakulam but also from various parts of the country converge at Bojjannakonda on Kanuma day, the day after Sankranti, every year, to participate in the annual festival.

The MP said that the development works, taken up at the heritage site, were expected to be completed in another two months. She expressed optimism that once the works were completed, the heritage site would be on the world Buddhist tourist map.

Bouddha Bikshu the Venerable Gnana Deep Mahatero said that the ‘Panch Sheel’ principles like peace, non-violence, truth, and righteousness, given by Lord Buddha were of immense importance to society today. He hoped that everyone would follow the teachings of Buddha and strive for world peace.

Noted physician K. Vishnu Murthy thanked the Central and State governments for initiating development works at Bojjannakonda.

Earlier, Bouddha Bikshu the Venerable Gnana Mahatero, members of Visakha Bouddha Sanghala Samakhya, and followers of Buddhism trekked from the foothill to the Main Stupa on the hill, and offered prayers.

Samakhya president Maturi Srinivasa Rao, general secretary Bora Venugopal Goutham, and founder president of Siddhartha Social Service and Cultural Association Balla Nagabhushanam were among those who participated.

