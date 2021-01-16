Bouddha Mela: Bojjannakonda draws huge crowds

The Buddhist heritage site at Bojjannakonda wore a festive look as huge crowds thronged the place to participate in the annual Bouddha Mela, which is celebrated on Kanuma, which falls a day after Sankranti.
The festival was organised by the Visakha Bouddha Sanghala Samakhya and Siddhartha Social Services and Cultural Association, Anakapalle. A peace rally was taken out by Buddhist Bikshus, members of various Buddhist organisations and followers to the Buddhist Stupa in a cave on the hill. They offered prayers at the stupa.
Later a meeting was held downhill in which the Buddhist spiritual leaders and guests spoke on the significance of the Bouddha Mela. Buddanta Gyandeep Mahatero (Nagpur) spoke on the eight-fold path shown by the Buddha and the need to protect the treasure trove of immense heritage value at Bojjannakonda. Bante Analayo, founder of Buddha Dhamma Peetham of Undrajavaram in West Godavari district, and Anakapalle MP B.V. Satyavathi spoke on the importance of providing basic amenities to tourists to popularise the place.
Balla Nagabushanam, founder of Siddhartha Association and Visakha Bouddha Sanghala Samakhya organising secretary, participated.
