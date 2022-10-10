Botcha vehemently criticises TDP leaders from North Andhra region for opposing the move to make Visakhapatnam as Executive capital

‘TDP leaders like K. Atchannaidu want power and position from the region but vouch for the development of Amaravati’

‘TDP leaders like K. Atchannaidu want power and position from the region but vouch for the development of Amaravati’

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are trying to instigate people of North Andhra region by opposing the decision of the YSR Congress Party government to make Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital.

Addressing the YSRCP workers at a meeting, organised by the Uttarandhra JAC, here on Monday evening, Mr. Satyaranarayana took strong exception to the statements of the TDP leaders from the region, and added that they were making baseless allegations on the YSR Congress Party government as they had no support from the public. He sought to know what the North Andhra TDP leaders would lose, if Visakhapatnam becomes the Executive capital.

TDP leaders like K. Atchannaidu want power and position from the region but vouch for the development of Amaravati, he alleged. Mr. Satyanarayana wondered as to what the TDP has done for North Andhra despite being in power for many years in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the IT Hub, Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) and Brandix were all envisioned by the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy during his rule. He had even laid the foundation for the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi, which could have spurred the development of the region, Mr. Satyanarayana said.

Mr. Satyanarayana alleged that TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu was shamelessly claiming credit for all those projects. He wondered what the TDP government had done for North Andhra between 2014 and 2019. He said that just because the TDP had neglected the region, the YSR Congress Party government would not shirk its responsibility.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to the all-round development of the State as part of which he had come out with the three capitals plans for development of the three regions in the State. He said that while everyone from the region were in favour of the three capitals plan, someone had to take it forward and the intellectuals, who hail from the region had set up the JAC to take the movement forward.

He called upon the party workers to fan out into all the 98 wards in the GVMC and create awareness among all sections of the people on the need to support the movement.

Mr. Satyanarayana called upon party cadre from the city and North Andhra districts to gather at the Ambedkar statue, near the LIC office, at 9 a.m. on October 15 to participate in the rally being organised in support of Visakhapatnam as Executive capital. The rally would conclude at the YSR statue on the Beach Road.

YSRCP district president Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao spoke.