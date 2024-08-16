ADVERTISEMENT

Botcha unanimously elected as MLC from Visakhapatnam Local Bodies’ constituency

Updated - August 16, 2024 07:58 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 07:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

NDA stayed away from the election while the lone independent candidate withdrew from contest

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana receiving the certificate of his victory in the MLC byelection from the Visakhapatnam Local Bodies’ constituency, at the Collectorate in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) senior leader and former Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has unanimously won the MLC by-election from the Visakhapatnam Local Bodies’ constituency. Returning Officer Mayur Ashok announced his election to the State Legislative Council officially and handed over the election certificate to him on Friday, August 16. He will be in the position for three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The YSRCP has more than 530 votes out of the total 836 votes in the combined Visakhapatnam district (including Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts). The NDA alliance did not contest the election. Only two candidates, Mr. Satyanarayana and an independent candidate, filed their nominations. The independent candidate withdrew from the contest, paving the way for the unanimous election of the former Minister.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Satyanarayana said that he had to first thank the party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him the B-form, and also all the cadre that supported him in the election.

“I am happy to receive the election certificate as an MLC on the auspicious Sravana Sukravaram (Friday) when devotees worship Goddess Varalakshmi in Sravana Masam. I do not want to speak on politics on this auspicious day. I thank all,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US