Andhra Pradesh: Botcha should resign over exam paper leak, demands TNSF leader

Narayana’s arrest meant to divert public attention, he alleges

Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) State president M.V. Pranav Gopal, alleging that the YSR Congress Party government has failed to conduct the SSC examinations in a proper manner, demanded that Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana own up moral responsibility for the question paper leak and step down from his Cabinet post.

Addressing a press meet on Thursday, the TNSF leader also criticised Ministers R.K. Roja and Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, who have been elected from Chittoor district, for their ‘failure to prevent the leak of question papers in their own district’.

He described the arrest of TDP leader and former Minister P. Narayana as an attempt to divert public attention from the issue.