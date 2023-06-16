Botcha refutes reports of irregularities in procuring Vidya Kanuka kits

June 16, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana has taken strong exception to a report that appeared in a Telugu daily alleging irregularities by the School Education Department in the procurement of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka (JVK) kits.

Addressing a media conference here on Thursday, Mr. Satyanarayana appealed to the media organisation concerned to ‘check the facts before making wild allegations’. While admitting that the quantity of notebooks that were procured exceeded the required number by 5 per cent, he said they would not go waste as they would be distributed among students this year.

On the allegations that the State government had paid ₹101 crore as GST for the purchase of tabs for students, Mr. Satyanarayana said that when any tender crossed ₹100 crore, it should be sent for judicial review. “The government and officials are aware of the rules,” he said.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that the State government has invited tenders for provision of Internet and broadband facilities at all schools. BSNL and private players participated in the tenders, he said.

‘BJP-ruled States no match for YSRCP govt.’

Replying to queries, Mr. Satyanarayana described the statements of Union Home Minister Amit Shah against the YSRCP government as ‘baseless’ and demanded that he substantiate his charges with facts. The Education Minister said that the YSRCP government has given top priority to education, health, agriculture and welfare. No other State, including those ruled by the BJP, could match the YSRCP government in these four areas, he claimed.

He elaborated that ₹30,000 crore was spent on education reforms and ₹3 lakh crore on welfare of the poor and needy sections, which had contributed to an increase in their purchasing power.

When asked for his take on the local BJP leaders’ statements that the Centre was giving funds generously to A.P., the Minister said that the BJP was not doling out any special favour to the State.

