Botcha inspects floating solar power project

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD) Botcha Satyanarayana inspected floating solar power project and Mudasarlova park at Mudasarlova along with the other officials on Wednesday.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana explained about the project.

The Minister asked the GVMC officials to prepare DPR for the development of the park.

Later in a meet with the officials from GVMC, the Minister reviewed the Beach Front development project. He asked the GVMC officials to finish the project in time and to make sure public do not face any inconvenience.

Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath and Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao and a few others were present.