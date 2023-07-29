Borrowings are used for the welfare of people in Andhra Pradesh, says Health Minister

July 29, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Refuting the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) allegations of failure of the YSRCP government in bringing in investments and developing the State, Health Minister and in-charge Minister for Visakhapatnam district V. Rajini on Saturday said that the BJP state president D. Purandeswari might have read the script given by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Supremo and her brother-in-law N Chandrababu Naidu. Admitting that the State Government has been taking loans, she said that the transactions are very transparent and every penny is spent for the welfare and benefit of people.

Addressing a press conference, Ms. Rajini said that Ms Purandeswari’s statements are baseless and it is very evident that they (BJP) are trying to malign the YSRCP government. She said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is very optimistic and has a crystal clear view to make Visakhapatnam as a global city. In this regard, he had announced the coastal city as Executive capital and has been taking steps for its development, she said.

YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy said the TDP government had incurred debts to the tune of around ₹2.64 lakh crore. What it had done with the amount? Did it spend anything for the welfare of the poor, he questioned.

According to Mr. Subba Reddy, from the formation of the YSRCP government to till this March, this government had incurred debts to the tune of around ₹4.42 lakh crore and the government has answer on how the money was spent. The money is being spent on giving a facelift to schools and colleges as part of Nadu Nedu. The government is constructing 17 medical colleges in the State and at least ₹500 crore is being spent on every college, he said. This apart, the government is also constructing as many as 16 fishing harbours, seven fish landing centres and four ports, Mr. Subba Reddy said.

“In the coming days, if we want to provide more amenities to the public, we need to increase our resources. The YSRCP government has a vision and keeping in view the future, these development activities are being taken up. We are also bringing reform in the system. We are giving highest priority to education and health, and ensuring all eligible beneficiaries get these benefits. Good education is important for every children for their bright future,” he said.

Mr. Subba Reddy said that unaware of basic facts, the BJP has been making baseless allegations. He said that the government is ready to release a White Paper on the expenditure made.

