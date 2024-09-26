150 million-year-old Borra Caves near Visakhapatnam to get a facelift soon under Swadesh Darshan 2.0

A large-scale revamp of tourist facilities is being planned at Borra Caves under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0.

Under the scheme, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, has proposed to develop a host of amenities at the million-year-old caves at an estimated cost of ₹30 crore. A master plan has been prepared to develop state-of-the-art facilities at the tourist destination.

The caves see a large number of tourists during the peak season which begins with Dasara and continues till Sankranti and beyond. However, a common complaint of those visiting Borra Caves by road is the lack of parking space.

“The master plan envisages construction of a welcome arch, vehicle parking areas, EV charging points, a market street, paved platforms with seating arrangements and scenic viewpoints overlooking the valley,” Regional Director of A.P. Tourism Srinivas Pani told The Hindu on Thursday.

“An amenity centre, visitor system, cafeteria, cloakrooms, pathways and railings inside the caves for the safety of visitors, well-defined signages and light and sound shows to enhance the experience of tourists are all included in the master plan,” he said.

Borra Caves, located at a height of 1,400 metres above the mean sea level, is said to be one of India’s largest cave systems. Situated at a distance of around 100 km from Visakhapatnam, and 40 km from Araku in ASR district, the ‘geological marvel’ is a tourist delight.

Though the caves, believed to be 150 million years old, were discovered by British geologist William King in 1887, it was only after the construction of the Borra Caves railway station, by the DBK Railway Line project, that they gained immense popularity.

The Borra Caves witnesses unprecedented crowds, with vehicles lined up on either side of the road, leading to the caves during peak season, particularly during the weekends. Many return without being able to see the caves due to a huge rush at the entrance. The parking of vehicles on either side adds to the chaos on the road. “The parking space at the caves is barely enough for 25 vehicles,” says Srinivas Ganjivarapu, a social activist.

“The master plan for development of Borra Caves under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 is in the RFP (Request For Proposal) stage and tenders are likely to be called in a couple of months,” according to official sources.